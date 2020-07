PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A roadway in Pawtucket is blocked off Tuesday morning due to a rollover accident.

Officials responded to the area of 725 Mineral Spring Ave. around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a rollover and found a black car resting on its roof.

It appears everyone made it out of the vehicle.

Cars in the surrounding area appear to have damage but it is unclear if it is related to this crash.

No additional information has been released.