RISPCA: Sexually abused dog recovering in foster home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog who police said was sexually abused by her owner is on the road to recovery.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said a staff member visited Misty at her foster mom’s house this weekend and that the dog is doing great.

“She’s back to loving her treats and snoozing on the deck,” the RISPCA said in a Facebook post.

Michael L. Woodhead, 38, was arrested and arraigned last month on charges, which include a felony count of abominable and detestable crime against nature. He was then released on personal recognizance.

Michael L. Woodhead

Lincoln police said they were called to Woodhead’s Smithfield Avenue home on the evening of February 26 to execute a search warrant along with RISPCA investigators. Based on “disturbing observations” made by the investigators, the female dog was removed from the home for evaluation and evidence was collected, according to police.

