RISPCA offers $500 reward for wanted pet spa owner after more animals seized

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Society for Preventon of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help them find the owner of a North Smithfield pet spa wanted on animal cruelty charges.

For the second time this month, the RIPSCA executed a search warrant at “Doggie Styles,” owned by John Froais, with assistance from the Rhode Island State Police and the state veterinarian.

The RISPCA said it had received a tip that there were several animals at the Sayles Hill Road business that had been without adequate care for multiple days.

Once inside, the RISPCA found 15 cats and one dog living in squalid conditions. The RISPCA said the cats were in a communal living environment with litter boxes over flowing with feces.

Due to the accumulation of urine in the cats enclosure, the RISPCA said the air quality of the room was “an immediate hazard to humans and animals.”

The RISPCA said the dog was found in a secured kennel “with accumulated feces and urine, as well as lacking access to adequate food and water.”

All of the animals were seized and examined by a veterinarian at the RISPCA. None of the animals are up for adoption at this time.

There is currently an active arrest warrant issued for Froais related to the seizure of six French bulldogs from his business earlier this month, which were also found living in squalid conditions.

In January, Froais was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of inadequate care of dogs, and five counts of unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine in a separate case also involving a French bulldog.

Following his arraignment, Froais was released on personal recognizance with an order from the judge not to have care, custody or control of any animals.

Froais denied the allegations, telling Eyewitness News: “I strongly feel I have done nothing wrong.”

He also faces charges of simple assault and obstructing a police officer.

Anyone with information on Froais’ whereabouts is asked to contact RISPCA Agent Earl Newman at (401) 438-8150 ext. 2.

Shaun Towne contributed to this report.