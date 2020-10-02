RISPCA investigation reveals Pawtucket man intentionally injured, burned dog

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is facing animal cruelty charges after he intentionally injured a dog this past summer, according to the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

The Pawtucket Police Department had a warrant out for James Kelly’s arrest following a two-month investigation by the RISPCA. He turned himself in Sept. 19

The investigation began when Kelly, 26, brought a 2-year-old female dog to a local veterinarian to be treated for a severe leg fracture. During the examination, the veterinarian found a large burn on the dog’s leg.

The RISPCA later learned the burn was caused by a hair dryer and that both injuries were intentionally caused by Kelly.

Kelly is charged with two felony counts of malicious injury of an animal.

