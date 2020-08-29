RISP: Woman arrested for DUI with kids in car

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police arrested a woman they say was driving drunk with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit while her children were inside her vehicle.

According to police, troopers stopped a car on Route 146 in Lincoln just before 11 p.m. Friday after receiving several calls about an erratic driver.

Police said the driver, Annique Harushimana, 24, of Woonsocket, had a blood alcohol content of more than .27% , more than three times the legal limit, which is .08%. Police say she also did not have her headlights on at the time.

She was arrested and charged with Driving Under Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs – Child Passenger Under the age of 13. 

The two children were released to their father and DCYF is also investigating.

The Rhode Island State Police is urging anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver on the road to call 911.

