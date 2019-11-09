RISP: Member of Capitol Police arrested for larceny at Twin River Casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police says that members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested a Capitol Police Officer for larceny at Twin River Casino.

Investigators say on November 1, a person dropped their wallet, containing $1,700, on the ground while at the Blackstone Bar inside the casino.

The suspect, later identified as David Bradley, 59, of North, Providence, was allegedly seen picking up the wallet, then leaving the casino.

Bradley was then stopped in the casino parking lot by security and they found the wallet. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

He was arrested on November 7 on an affidavit/arrest warrant for larceny over $1,500.

Bradley was arraigned at Kent County District Court and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. He is expected back in court in February.

According to a press releases from state police, Bradley has been a Rhode Island Capitol Police Officer for approximately eight years.

Eyewitness News reached out to Capitol Police Chief Joseph Little, Jr., who released this statement on the arrest: