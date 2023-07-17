PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket is now home to a first-of-its-kind “warming and cooling” center for the homeless.

The center, which is managed by OpenDoors, is described as the state’s only 24-hour warming and cooling station.

OpenDoors Deputy Director Dina Bruce tells 12 News the center not only provides a safe place for the homeless during extreme weather, but also offers beds, food and some medical care to those in need.

“We’ve been full since we opened in February to help people get out of the cold,” Bruce said. “Now people are coming in to escape the heat.”

Bruce said the center has 31 beds available, and a daily raffle determines who can spend the night.

Though the center tries its best not to turn anyone away, Bruce said OpenDoors typically limits its nightly capacity to 60 people.

“If they don’t get a bed, they lie on the floor or at a table,” Bruce explained.

The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen provides those staying at the center with three meals a day, according to Bruce. The center also offers on-site case management, peer recovery coaching and job search assistance.

The center is made possible thanks to the Pawtucket Housing Authority, which owns the building, and the state’s Department of Housing, which assists with funding operations.

Surveys indicate that half of those that stay at the shelter are from Pawtucket or have lived in Pawtucket at some point, according to OpenDoors. The rest reportedly come from other communities across the Ocean State and beyond.

The Pawtucket Housing Authority tells 12 News the center is contracted through the end of the month, though the city and state are working together to keep it open longer.