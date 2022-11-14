PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state pushes to build enthusiasm over a soccer stadium being built in Pawtucket, Rhode Island’s United Soccer League (USL) team is set to reveal its name and logo on Monday.

The 10 a.m. unveiling will be held at the Blackston Valley Visitors Center.

Then officials and ambassadors from the club will hold fan events at schools, local coffee shops, restaurants, bars and other community facilities in all 39 cities and towns.

The team will eventually play at the stadium that is part of the Tidewater Landing project, which is set to be ready for games in 2024. However, the minor league soccer stadium will not pay for itself on its own.

Earlier this year, Gov. Dan McKee gave the tie-breaking vote to approve an additional $27 million in state tax money for the project. The developer, Fortuitous Partners, said they needed more money due to inflation and supply chain issues, bringing the total cost of the project from $284 million to $344 million.

In an exclusive 12 News/Roger Williams University poll released in October, 56% of respondents oppose the plan compared to 31% who support the idea and 12% who aren’t sure.

Aside from the criticism, soccer fans and enthusiasts are welcoming the new opportunity to highlight their sport.

“I just think it’s going to be a great platform to bring people together and just strengthen our community,” said Brandon Iannelli, head coach of Rhode Island Rogues FC. “I think the game is growing all over the world especially in this country now with the World Cup coming here soon.”

In addition to the 10,000-seat stadium, Tidewater Landing will be home to housing, retail stores, and restaurants on the Pawtucket waterfront.

A complete list and approximate timing for the visits are below.

City or Town Location and Address Time (approximate) Barrington Nacho Mama’s – 18 Maple Avenue 4:30 PM Bristol Portside Tavern – 444 Thames Street 11:15 AM Burrillville Crystal Lake Tavern – 100 Broncos Highway 2:10 PM Central Falls Project Goal Field – Ledge Street 5:00 PM Charlestown The Hungry Haven – 5000 S. County Trail 1:30 PM Coventry Borelli’s Pastry Shop – 765 Tiogue Avenue 4:50 PM Cranston CLCF (Cranston HS West) – 80 Metropolitan Avenue 5:00 PM Cumberland Davenport’s Family Restaurant – 1070 Mendon Road 4:45 PM East Greenwich Besos Bistro – 378 Main Street 10:15 AM East Providence Bayside Stadium – 2000 Pawtucket Avenue 5:15 PM Exeter Exeter Public Library – 773 Ten Rod Road 11:20 AM Foster Foster Country Club – 67 Johnson Road 1:00 PM Glocester Brown & Hopkins Country Store – 1179 Putnam Pike 12:00 PM Hopkinton Hope Valley Fire Department – 996 Main Street 2:00 PM Jamestown East Ferry Deli – 47 Conanicus Avenue 2:30 PM Johnston Atwood Grill – 1413 Atwood Avenue 12:00 PM Lincoln We Roast Coffee – 276 Front Street 10:15 AM Little Compton Wilbur’s General Store – 50 Commons Street 1:10 PM Middletown The Atlantic Grille – 91 Aquidneck Avenue 2:30 PM Narragansett T’s Restaurant – 91 Point Judith Road 12:30 PM Newport Brick Alley Pub – 140 Thames Street 1:30 PM North Kingstown Dan’s Tavern on the Green – 615 Callahan Road 3:30 PM North Providence Coffee Connection – 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue 11:00 AM North Smithfield Beef Barn – 200 Industrial Road 3:00 PM Portsmouth Portsmouth Publick House – 1 King Charles Drive 3:20 PM Providence Afrique d’Lounge – 126 Spruce Street 5:40 PM Richmond Fetch – 91 Kingstown Road 4:00 PM Scituate Granite Farm – 50 Danielson Pike 12:45 PM Smithfield Thirsty Beaver – 45 Cedar Swamp Road 11:00 AM South Kingstown Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge – 60 S. Country Commons Way 3:45 PM Tiverton Coastal Roaster – 1791 Main Road 12:15 PM Warren The Guild Warren – 99 Water Street 10:30 AM Warwick Treehouse Tavern – 1094 Centerville Road 4:15 PM West Greenwich Roch’s Food Distribution – 30 Arnold Farm Road 2:30 PM West Warwick Ferrucci’s New York System – 1246 Main Street 12:15 PM Westerly Haversham – 336 Post Road 3:00 PM Woonsocket Patriot’s Diner – 65 Founders Drives 3:45 PM

NOTE: The club visited New Shoreham on Sunday.