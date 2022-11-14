PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state pushes to build enthusiasm over a soccer stadium being built in Pawtucket, Rhode Island’s United Soccer League (USL) team is set to reveal its name and logo on Monday.
The 10 a.m. unveiling will be held at the Blackston Valley Visitors Center.
Then officials and ambassadors from the club will hold fan events at schools, local coffee shops, restaurants, bars and other community facilities in all 39 cities and towns.
The team will eventually play at the stadium that is part of the Tidewater Landing project, which is set to be ready for games in 2024. However, the minor league soccer stadium will not pay for itself on its own.
Earlier this year, Gov. Dan McKee gave the tie-breaking vote to approve an additional $27 million in state tax money for the project. The developer, Fortuitous Partners, said they needed more money due to inflation and supply chain issues, bringing the total cost of the project from $284 million to $344 million.
In an exclusive 12 News/Roger Williams University poll released in October, 56% of respondents oppose the plan compared to 31% who support the idea and 12% who aren’t sure.
Aside from the criticism, soccer fans and enthusiasts are welcoming the new opportunity to highlight their sport.
“I just think it’s going to be a great platform to bring people together and just strengthen our community,” said Brandon Iannelli, head coach of Rhode Island Rogues FC. “I think the game is growing all over the world especially in this country now with the World Cup coming here soon.”
In addition to the 10,000-seat stadium, Tidewater Landing will be home to housing, retail stores, and restaurants on the Pawtucket waterfront.
A complete list and approximate timing for the visits are below.
|City or Town
|Location and Address
|Time (approximate)
|Barrington
|Nacho Mama’s – 18 Maple Avenue
|4:30 PM
|Bristol
|Portside Tavern – 444 Thames Street
|11:15 AM
|Burrillville
|Crystal Lake Tavern – 100 Broncos Highway
|2:10 PM
|Central Falls
|Project Goal Field – Ledge Street
|5:00 PM
|Charlestown
|The Hungry Haven – 5000 S. County Trail
|1:30 PM
|Coventry
|Borelli’s Pastry Shop – 765 Tiogue Avenue
|4:50 PM
|Cranston
|CLCF (Cranston HS West) – 80 Metropolitan Avenue
|5:00 PM
|Cumberland
|Davenport’s Family Restaurant – 1070 Mendon Road
|4:45 PM
|East Greenwich
|Besos Bistro – 378 Main Street
|10:15 AM
|East Providence
|Bayside Stadium – 2000 Pawtucket Avenue
|5:15 PM
|Exeter
|Exeter Public Library – 773 Ten Rod Road
|11:20 AM
|Foster
|Foster Country Club – 67 Johnson Road
|1:00 PM
|Glocester
|Brown & Hopkins Country Store – 1179 Putnam Pike
|12:00 PM
|Hopkinton
|Hope Valley Fire Department – 996 Main Street
|2:00 PM
|Jamestown
|East Ferry Deli – 47 Conanicus Avenue
|2:30 PM
|Johnston
|Atwood Grill – 1413 Atwood Avenue
|12:00 PM
|Lincoln
|We Roast Coffee – 276 Front Street
|10:15 AM
|Little Compton
|Wilbur’s General Store – 50 Commons Street
|1:10 PM
|Middletown
|The Atlantic Grille – 91 Aquidneck Avenue
|2:30 PM
|Narragansett
|T’s Restaurant – 91 Point Judith Road
|12:30 PM
|Newport
|Brick Alley Pub – 140 Thames Street
|1:30 PM
|North Kingstown
|Dan’s Tavern on the Green – 615 Callahan Road
|3:30 PM
|North Providence
|Coffee Connection – 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue
|11:00 AM
|North Smithfield
|Beef Barn – 200 Industrial Road
|3:00 PM
|Portsmouth
|Portsmouth Publick House – 1 King Charles Drive
|3:20 PM
|Providence
|Afrique d’Lounge – 126 Spruce Street
|5:40 PM
|Richmond
|Fetch – 91 Kingstown Road
|4:00 PM
|Scituate
|Granite Farm – 50 Danielson Pike
|12:45 PM
|Smithfield
|Thirsty Beaver – 45 Cedar Swamp Road
|11:00 AM
|South Kingstown
|Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge – 60 S. Country Commons Way
|3:45 PM
|Tiverton
|Coastal Roaster – 1791 Main Road
|12:15 PM
|Warren
|The Guild Warren – 99 Water Street
|10:30 AM
|Warwick
|Treehouse Tavern – 1094 Centerville Road
|4:15 PM
|West Greenwich
|Roch’s Food Distribution – 30 Arnold Farm Road
|2:30 PM
|West Warwick
|Ferrucci’s New York System – 1246 Main Street
|12:15 PM
|Westerly
|Haversham – 336 Post Road
|3:00 PM
|Woonsocket
|Patriot’s Diner – 65 Founders Drives
|3:45 PM
NOTE: The club visited New Shoreham on Sunday.