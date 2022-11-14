PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state pushes to build enthusiasm over a soccer stadium being built in Pawtucket, Rhode Island’s United Soccer League (USL) team is set to reveal its name and logo on Monday.

The 10 a.m. unveiling will be held at the Blackston Valley Visitors Center.

Then officials and ambassadors from the club will hold fan events at schools, local coffee shops, restaurants, bars and other community facilities in all 39 cities and towns.

The team will eventually play at the stadium that is part of the Tidewater Landing project, which is set to be ready for games in 2024. However, the minor league soccer stadium will not pay for itself on its own.

Earlier this year, Gov. Dan McKee gave the tie-breaking vote to approve an additional $27 million in state tax money for the project. The developer, Fortuitous Partners, said they needed more money due to inflation and supply chain issues, bringing the total cost of the project from $284 million to $344 million.

In an exclusive 12 News/Roger Williams University poll released in October, 56% of respondents oppose the plan compared to 31% who support the idea and 12% who aren’t sure.

Aside from the criticism, soccer fans and enthusiasts are welcoming the new opportunity to highlight their sport.

“I just think it’s going to be a great platform to bring people together and just strengthen our community,” said Brandon Iannelli, head coach of Rhode Island Rogues FC. “I think the game is growing all over the world especially in this country now with the World Cup coming here soon.”

In addition to the 10,000-seat stadium, Tidewater Landing will be home to housing, retail stores, and restaurants on the Pawtucket waterfront.

 A complete list and approximate timing for the visits are below.

City or TownLocation and AddressTime (approximate)
BarringtonNacho Mama’s – 18 Maple Avenue4:30 PM
BristolPortside Tavern – 444 Thames Street11:15 AM
BurrillvilleCrystal Lake Tavern – 100 Broncos Highway2:10 PM
Central FallsProject Goal Field – Ledge Street5:00 PM
CharlestownThe Hungry Haven – 5000 S. County Trail1:30 PM
CoventryBorelli’s Pastry Shop – 765 Tiogue Avenue4:50 PM
CranstonCLCF (Cranston HS West) – 80 Metropolitan Avenue5:00 PM
CumberlandDavenport’s Family Restaurant – 1070 Mendon Road4:45 PM
East GreenwichBesos Bistro – 378 Main Street10:15 AM
East ProvidenceBayside Stadium – 2000 Pawtucket Avenue5:15 PM
ExeterExeter Public Library – 773 Ten Rod Road11:20 AM
FosterFoster Country Club – 67 Johnson Road1:00 PM
GlocesterBrown & Hopkins Country Store – 1179 Putnam Pike12:00 PM
HopkintonHope Valley Fire Department – 996 Main Street2:00 PM
JamestownEast Ferry Deli – 47 Conanicus Avenue2:30 PM
JohnstonAtwood Grill – 1413 Atwood Avenue12:00 PM
LincolnWe Roast Coffee – 276 Front Street10:15 AM
Little ComptonWilbur’s General Store – 50 Commons Street1:10 PM
MiddletownThe Atlantic Grille – 91 Aquidneck Avenue2:30 PM
NarragansettT’s Restaurant – 91 Point Judith Road12:30 PM
NewportBrick Alley Pub – 140 Thames Street1:30 PM
North KingstownDan’s Tavern on the Green – 615 Callahan Road3:30 PM
North ProvidenceCoffee Connection – 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue11:00 AM
North SmithfieldBeef Barn – 200 Industrial Road3:00 PM
PortsmouthPortsmouth Publick House – 1 King Charles Drive3:20 PM
ProvidenceAfrique d’Lounge – 126 Spruce Street5:40 PM
RichmondFetch – 91 Kingstown Road4:00 PM
ScituateGranite Farm – 50 Danielson Pike12:45 PM
SmithfieldThirsty Beaver – 45 Cedar Swamp Road11:00 AM
South KingstownAudrey’s Coffee House & Lounge – 60 S. Country Commons Way3:45 PM
TivertonCoastal Roaster – 1791 Main Road12:15 PM
WarrenThe Guild Warren – 99 Water Street10:30 AM
WarwickTreehouse Tavern – 1094 Centerville Road4:15 PM
West GreenwichRoch’s Food Distribution – 30 Arnold Farm Road2:30 PM
West WarwickFerrucci’s New York System – 1246 Main Street12:15 PM
WesterlyHaversham – 336 Post Road3:00 PM
WoonsocketPatriot’s Diner – 65 Founders Drives3:45 PM

NOTE: The club visited New Shoreham on Sunday.