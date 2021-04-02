RI’s hardest-hit city working to get more residents, workers vaccinated

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News Now at 4 spoke with the mayor of the Rhode Island city hit hardest by the pandemic.

Central Falls was the first community in the state to open vaccine eligibility up to all residents in the city, but has recently fallen behind other cities in amount of doses going into residents arms.

Mayor Maria Rivera said this is because they are vaccinating not only residents, but also those who work in the city.

“We can’t fix the problem in Central Falls if we’re not taking care of everybody who comes into this community,” she said.

Rivera added Central Falls continues to vaccinate 400 to 500 people a week, and 80% of teachers in the city have received at least one dose.

Watch the full interview with Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera in the video above, where she also discusses vaccine hesitancy, the city’s recent housing summit and the pandemic’s economic impacts.