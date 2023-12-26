CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced its “Ride Free Central Falls” program is coming to an end.

The program started in March 2022 and will end on Sunday, Dec. 31.

“Ride Free Central Falls” was created to promote the use of public transportation as well as experiment with making transportation more accessible and affordable.

According to RIPTA, Central Falls was the perfect place for this initiative because of the small area with a high population.

RIPTA Chief Executive Officer Scott Avedisian said he considers the program a success.

“As we conclude this pilot, we’re grateful for the opportunity to explore geofencing technology

and its potential to shape the future of public transportation,” Avedisian said.

“We appreciate the support and engagement of the Central Falls community

and look forward to continuing our journey toward an even more efficient and user-friendly

transit system,” he continued.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 1, all Central Falls and Pawtucket-Central Falls passengers will have to pay the full fare to ride.

For more information, you can click here to visit the official RIPTA website.