PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction on a proposed passenger facility at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is scheduled to get underway this fall, Target 12 has learned.

According to R.I. Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry, RIPTA will be hosting public meetings to solicit feedback on the design in the next few months. Renderings of the project were not yet available when requested by Target 12.

Raposo Perry says amenities will include public restrooms, driver restrooms, a break room, a Pawtucket Police sub-station and a security office, as well as an interior waiting area that will include seating, device charging stations, and real-time passenger information screens. RIPTA will also have a customer service presence on site.

The passenger facility is expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026, according to Raposo Perry.

The transit center opened nearly a year ago, on Jan. 23, 2023. A month into operations, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti told 12 News that the train station was seeing approximately 400 daily boardings.

RIPTA says the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center recorded 97,916 passenger trips from its opening day through the end of December 2023.

