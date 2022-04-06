PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested last Friday after he reportedly threatened a RIPTA bus driver with a weapon, according to police.

It all started when the bus driver told police a man boarded his bus on Broad Street without wearing a mask.

Police said the bus driver, identified by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 618 as John Lebeau, asked the man to comply with RIPTA’s policy and put a mask on.

When the man refused, police said Lebeau told them he asked the man to get off the bus.

Police said the passenger, Carlos Flores, 36, of Providence, proceeded to swear at Lebeau and refused to wear a mask.

At that point, police said Lebeau pulled over near Collyer Park and attempted to use the radio to notify dispatch of the situation. But radio didn’t work, according to ATU Local 618, so Lebeau instead opened the rear doors and asked Flores again to get off.

That’s when Flores reportedly pointed to some type of firearm in his waistband.

When officers arrived, police said they found Flores being pinned up against the window, with Lebeau and someone else keeping control of his hands. An officer said they noticed what appeared to be the handle of a firearm in Flores’ front waistband.

Police said they yelled at Flores to show his hands, at which time he told them there was a BB gun in his waistband. Flores ultimately complied with the officers and was taken into custody.

After inspecting the BB gun, the officers determined it was not loaded, according to police.

Flores is charged with assault using a device similar in appearance to a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm, both felony charges.

Police said Flores is also facing a disorderly conduct charge and failure to answer a summons, both misdemeanors.

ATU Local 618 released a statement in support of Lebeau, noting he’s been an operator for 16 years and this incident is just one example of “thousands” of attacks on transit workers every year.

David Roscow, a spokesperson for the ATU, tells 12 News the union has informally documented more than 100 incidents involving its workers in the past four years, with data showing least 10 of those incidents were reported in New England.

Data provided by the ATU shows least two of the 10 New England incidents stemmed from the federal mandate requiring masks on public transit.

Roscow added there is no federal database on assaults for transit workers, and that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will establish a database for those assaults, as well as safety committees at all transit agencies.

The ATU adds that most assaults are due to fare disputes, but the federal mandate requiring masks on public transit has resulted in a number of attacks on bus drivers.

“Bus operators aren’t being protected,” ATU International President John Costa said. “Our member, John Labeau, is a hero who acted bravely under extreme circumstances. The situation could have been much worse. Our members deserve better than this.”

ATU Local 618 President Nick DeCristofaro said this incident underscores the importance of safety measures on buses.

“The radio didn’t work on John’s bus. We don’t even know if the cameras were working,” DeCristofaro said. “While RIPTA installed operator barriers after we demanded them, they have been quick to blame and discipline our members for incidents on buses. RIPTA management should be focusing on improving protection for their workers and riders.”

RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said RIPTA requires every operator complete a precheck inspection, and noted there “was no precheck inspection to support that there was a mechanical issue with the radio.”

Raposo Perry said RIPTA is reviewing police reports from Providence and Pawtucket.

“The safety and security of both our passengers and employees will always be of the utmost important to RIPTA,” Raposo Perry added.