RIDOT truck, car collide in Pawtucket

Photo: Alexandra Leslie/WPRI-TV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — State and local police responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash in Pawtucket involving a car and a Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) truck.

The crash took place on Cedar Street near the I-95 off-ramp. The driver’s side of the car was pinned beneath the bed of the truck as a result.

An eyewitness on scene said the truck exited the highway and was in a turn-only lane but continued straight just prior to the crash. This information has not been confirmed by police.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated with any new details.

