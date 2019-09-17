RIDOT truck, car collide in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — State and local police responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash in Pawtucket involving a car and a Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) truck.

The crash took place on Cedar Street near the I-95 off-ramp. The driver’s side of the car was pinned beneath the bed of the truck as a result.

An eyewitness on scene said the truck exited the highway and was in a turn-only lane but continued straight just prior to the crash. This information has not been confirmed by police.

I’m on Cedar Street in Pawtucket where a car and RIDOT vehicle somehow collided. The car is pinned beneath the truck on the driver’s side. It does not appear there were any injuries. Local and state police are on scene and the car is about to be towed. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Wy4dz0zQKh — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 17, 2019

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated with any new details.