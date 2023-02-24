PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One month into the opening of the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti tells 12 News demand continues to surge.

“We planned it for this kind of success, we built it for this kind of success and it’s great to see it all coming together,” Alviti said.

The Pine Street station connects area residents to Boston and Wickford Junction on the MBTA’s Providence/Stoughton line. The station currently features 200 parking spots and a RIPTA bus hub.

“On a daily basis, we are approaching or exceeding now 400 boardings every day and RIPTA is seeing more than 400 boardings every day on the buses,” Alviti said.

RIDOT is planning to the expand the parking lot by the summer and RIPTA will add an amenities building in 2024.

Passengers told 12 News they see the parking lot fill up daily.

“My brother, he couldn’t find a space the last time he was here but for us we pulled right in so I guess it must be the time of day,” passenger Misty Lamarre said.

“Actually this is the first time in 20 years I’ve taken the train and we found out that Pawtucket kids get to ride free because its a new train station,” passenger Chuck Lamarre added. “I’m kind of excited for it and it’s a nice new station and we’ll see how it goes.”

The city of Pawtucket invested one to two million dollars into the $63 million project, which is a collaboration between the MBTA, RIPTA, RIDOT and the city of Central Falls.

“We’re working to educate our city’s residents on easy ways to utilize the train, and look forward to more workers, families, and visitors continuing to access Providence, Boston, and beyond right from our backyard, including our students who will soon be using the transit center for field trips,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement.

The transit center was initially slated to open summer 2022 but was delayed due to labor and supply chain issues.

Melanie DaSilva contributed to this report.