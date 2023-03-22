LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift lanes on I-295 at the Route 146 interchange in Lincoln to begin a bridge replacement project.

The changes are meant to provide work zones in the area and will go into effect Friday.

RIDOT said lanes in both directions of I-295 at Route 146 will shift to the right, reducing the number of lanes to two. On March 31, lanes on the Route 146 will shift to the left and on service roads will shift to the right.

The I-295 bridges carry 56,000 vehicles a day, according to RIDOT. The lane shifts are part of a $196 million project on Route 146 that includes bridge repairs, repaving roads, and building new bridges.

“The northbound bridge is classified as structurally deficient, and the southbound bridge is one rating point away from being structurally deficient,” RIDOT said in a statement. “Both must be replaced.”

A flyover bridge bringing Route 146 over Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield—and eliminating the traffic signal—is also planned.

Funding for the project includes $65 million in federal grants.

The project is slated for completion summer 2026.