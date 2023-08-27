NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said they will be closing Rt.146A South to Route 146 South in North Smithfield on Sunday afternoon.

They said the road will be re-open by 5 a.m. on Monday.

RIDOT says during the closure, they will demolish a part of a bridge that is being rebuilt as part of the $196 million Route 146 Reconstruction Project.

During the time of the closure, Route 146 North will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic on Route 146A will be detoured to Greenville Road/Farnum Pike to access Route 146.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time for travel.