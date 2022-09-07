LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) celebrated the start of the repaving I-295 on Wednesday.

The $36 million project will repair the highway from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland through the I-95 interchange in Warwick, according to Gov. Dan McKee’s office. The project will take between one to two years to be completed.

Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould pointed out that Lincoln is home to three miles of I-295.

“This is a section of road that people see as they enter our state,” Gould said. “I think it’s important that people take pride in our roadways.”

State and local officials, including RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, gathered at the I-295 North Blackstone Valley Welcome Center Wednesday to kickstart the project.

“We hear you,” Alviti said. “We hear that some of the roads are pretty rough out there and we’re going to get them fixed.”