PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police said they arrested a wrong-way driver Sunday morning in Pawtucket.

Around 2 a.m., troopers responded to a call for a car driving south on I-95 North.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Joey Fugere, of Pawtucket, subsequently failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to police.

Fugere consented to a blood test and was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

He was later arraigned in front of a justice of the peace and released.