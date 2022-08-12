PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A controversial project in Pawtucket is taking a major step forward Friday morning.

A groundbreaking is scheduled at 10 a.m for the Tidewater Landing Project, which will be home to a professional soccer stadium, housing, retail stores, and restaurants on Pawtucket’s waterfront.

However, the minor league soccer stadium will not pay for itself on its own, raising the stakes for future phases of a development project that has become shrouded in financial and political uncertainty.

Last month, Gov. Dan McKee gave the tie-breaking vote to approve an additional $27 million in state tax money for the project. The developer said they needed more money due to inflation and supply-chain issues, bringing the total cost of the project from $284 million to $344 million.

Story continues below video.

The amended plan includes a number of stipulations to protect taxpayers, including prohibiting the city and state from covering any additional costs connected to the stadium itself. It also requires proof of permanent occupancy and a 30-year commitment from a minor league soccer team to play there.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grieben said in a statement last month that the site will be a gamechanger for economic development across the state.

The developer initially hoped to start soccer games this year. But that has been delayed until at least 2024. And whether the team — which doesn’t exist and hasn’t been named yet — will be able to fill the 10,000-seat stadium has become a point of some contention.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.