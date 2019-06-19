RI officials detail Alzheimer’s awareness plan

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s smallest city is kicking off Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month by highlighting the state’s latest efforts to raise awareness.

At an event Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee detailed a five-year plan the state is following to help researchers find a cure.

“We’re fortunate in the state of Rhode Island to have research that is going on that’s addressing Alzheimer’s,” McKee said. “We want to be the first ones to find the cure.”

McKee said participating in clinical trials is one of the best ways to help researchers learn more about the disease.

The Alzheimer's Association and The City of Central Falls partner together to highlight the progress in the… Posted by Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island Chapter on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

A major part of the plan focuses on providing outreach to Rhode Island’s Spanish-speaking population, including a first-of-its-kind support group for Spanish-speaking residents of Central Falls.

Officials say 1-9 Hispanic adults who are 45 and older are currently experiencing Subjective Cognitive Decline.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 23,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 53,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in Rhode Island.