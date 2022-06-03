NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will join state and local leaders Friday morning to kick off the 2022 construction season.

McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. David Cicilline will join R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti at 11 a.m. for the groundbreaking of the $196 million Route 146 reconstruction project.

12 News is streaming the event live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

RIDOT hopes the project will make needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer and reducing congestion which will reduce vehicle emissions.