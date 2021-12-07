RI Municipal Police Academy ends early amid COVID outbreak among recruits

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Municipal Police Training Academy was forced to cancel the remainder of its training activities after several recruits tested positive for COVID-19, 12 News has learned.
R.I. State Police Major Laurie Ludovici said of the seven recruits that contracted the virus, six of them are asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized.
Ludovici said there were only three days left of training in the 20-week academy.
Since all the recruits have already completed the requirements necessary to graduate, Ludovici said they will receive their certificates.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the graduation ceremony, but congratulate these recruits on their achievement,” she said in a statement.
The graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled, Ludovici added.