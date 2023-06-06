MONTVILLE, Conn. (WPRI) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Pawtucket man for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two people in Montville last year.

Derion Coker, 29, was taken into custody on June 2 and charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility, as well as single counts of operating under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane.

He posted bail and is scheduled to return to court on June 13.

State police say on Sept. 16, 2022, Coker was driving north on I-395 when he crossed over the white fog line into the right shoulder and hit two parked cars.

Coker also allegedly struck 17-year-old Tyshon Ozzie Harper and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski, who were standing outside of their vehicle, before hitting the guardrail and coming to a stop, according to police.

Harper and Krajewski, both of Norwich, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Coker and two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.