WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man pleaded guilty Tuesday to forcing five women into sex trafficking for nearly a decade.

Roland Hall, 48, admitted in federal court that between 2010 and 2019 he coerced the five victims into prostitution, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins.

The victims all suffered from substance use disorder, according to Rollins, which is how Hall was able to convince them to engage in commercial sex for drugs.

Hall was accused of trafficking the women between Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Nevada.

Rollins said Hall forced the victims to have sex with clients every day of the week. In some cases, she said the women would meet with several clients in one day.

Hall kept all of the proceeds for himself, according to Rollins, and punished the victims who didn’t meet his quotas.

Rollins said the victims were subjected to starvation, verbal threats, physical abuse and forced intercourse, as well as violent assaults with weapons including knives, belts and bats. Hall even made some of the victims brand themselves with a tattoo of his nickname, she added.

“The trauma inflicted upon victims of sex trafficking is beyond measure,” Rollins said. “This man targeted vulnerable women with substance use disorders and essentially enslaved them. The behavior he engaged in was unconscionable.”

Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.