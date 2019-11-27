RI leaders set to reveal plan for Pawtucket Monday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien are set to make a major announcement Monday that’s expected to involve downtown Pawtucket and potentially McCoy Stadium.

An invitation obtained by WPRI 12 says Raimondo and Grebien will make a “special economic development announcement” on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center.

While the invitation contained no details, an agenda shows the committee that has been reviewing proposals for McCoy and downtown has scheduled a meeting at Pawtucket City Hall a half-hour before the event with the governor and the mayor.

Spokespersons for Raimondo, Grebien and the R.I. Commerce Corp. did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their plans.

Brett Johnson, an investor focused on using the Trump administration’s new Opportunity Zones tax credits, recently told a commercial real estate website he was pursuing a $400 million project in Pawtucket. A professional soccer team is likely to be one component of the plan.

