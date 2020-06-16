RI lands $65M federal grant to fix Route 146

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation has landed a $65 million federal grant to fund the repair and redesign Route 146 in northern Rhode Island, the state’s congressional delegation announced today.

The money was awarded as an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant, a program created by Congress in the 2015 FAST Act. The INFRA grant program was modeled in part on legislation advocated by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse that he originally proposed as the Projects of National and Regional Significance Program.

Route 146 connects Providence to Worcester, with an estimated 171,000 vehicles traveling along the roadway each day. The R.I. Department of Transportation originally applied for a $90 million INFRA grant to pay for the Route 146 work, which had bipartisan support from state and local elected officials in the area.

In addition to about eight miles of repaving, RIDOT’s application calls for replacing or repairing three bridges along the roadway, reconfiguring the Sayles Hill Road interchange, eliminating a weave at the intersection with Route 99, and replacing a U-turn ramp.

“I helped create the INFRA program with major, once-in-a-generation projects like this one in mind,” Whitehouse, a third-term Democrat, said in a statement. “Route 146, with all of its bumps and quirks, is the main thoroughfare for Rhode Islanders who live in the northern part of the state. I’m thrilled that we have the funds in hand to create good jobs upgrading Route 146 with new bridges, a modern design, and miles of fresh pavement.”

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s transportation panel, and Congressman David Cicilline, a member of House Democratic leadership, both said they advocated for the Route 146 project directly with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“This project will fix a critical interchange that serves Providence, Lincoln, and North Smithfield,” Cicilline said.

