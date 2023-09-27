BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters pulled a woman to safety after she and her dog found themselves stuck in a ravine in Blackstone Wednesday.

The woman was walking along the Blackstone Gorge Trail when one of her two dogs slipped and fell down into the ravine, her husband told WHDH.

Her husband, who did not want to be identified, explained that she went down into the ravine in an attempt to rescue the dog, but ended up getting stuck herself.

The woman called for help and was eventually rescued by firefighters from Blackstone and neighboring North Smithfield.

Firefighters tied ropes to sturdy trees while making their way down to the bottom of the ravine. The woman was then placed into a rescue basket and lifted up the steep slope with those ropes.

The woman suffered a leg injury and some bruising but is expected to be OK, according to her husband. The dog, who was also rescued, was unharmed.