NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Smithfield Fire Department recently came up with a creative way to help the people of Ukraine.

North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier tells 12 News it all started when he read an article in a magazine about a fire department in New Jersey that was collecting old gear to donate to the war-torn country.

Chartier thought it was a great idea, and decided his department should donate their outdated gear as well.

“Once I read that, I knew that we had quite a cache of noncompliant equipment,” he said. “That’s a challenge as an administrator.”

Chartier started calling around to other fire departments across the state to see if they had any gear they wanted to donate.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Courtesy: North Smithfield Fire Department

Courtesy: North Smithfield Fire Department

Courtesy: North Smithfield Fire Department

Woonsocket, Burrillville and Smithfield all decided to join in.

“Things just started to evolve from there,” he said. “We were the home base, if you will. Departments started bringing their old gear here.”

Before he knew it, Chartier said the department’s storage closet was chock full of donations.

“If you have stuff that’s no longer of any use, you hate to see it be thrown away,” he said. “It’s really a good thing that it’s going to an area that really needs it.”

Chartier said once all of the participating departments dropped off their gear, they drove it all the way to the New Jersey fire department that inspired him, which was preparing to ship their own donations overseas.

“It all went into a cargo box and onto a ship,” Chartier explained. “It’s being sent over to Poland and then in turn will go over to Ukraine and be dispersed to firefighters over there.”