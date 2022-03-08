CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Lithium batteries inside an accessory for a popular gaming console is likely what caused a house fire in Central Falls Monday afternoon, according to state investigators.

R.I. State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin tells 12 News the cause of the fire was electrical, concluding that the batteries inside a charger for a PlayStation 4, which was left plugged in, caught fire.

“It heated up so much, that they almost exploded, and we found a big portion of it across the room,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said after the device caught fire on the first floor, flames shot up the side of the building all the way up to the third floor loft.

By the time crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of the windows of the Barber Avenue home.

McLaughlin said the battery-related fires he’s seen have typically involved laptops, or bigger lithium batteries.

“People leave them plugged in. So your laptop, you leave it plugged in, you don’t even think about it,” McLaughlin said. “They heat up, and they heat up so much that the inside is almost like a gel, an electronic gel or something that’s inside, and that heats up, gets very, very hot, and they basically combust.”

McLaughlin said he believes the gaming console itself was not to blame, but rather an aftermarket charging device being used for it.

He said the charger that comes with the device is designed to automatically shut off when the device is fully charged to prevent overheating.

Aftermarket chargers, McLaughlin explained, don’t always do so.

“There’s a constant charge going through that thing, so there’s constant heat,” McClaughlin said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has not notified the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) at this point, but McLaughlin said investigators are prepared to forward their report and the device to the agency.

McLaughlin said anything that can be charged, like hoverboards, laptops, iPads or phones, should be unplugged once they’re fully charged.

He said if people read the instructions and learn what kind of battery to use in their devices, they likely won’t have a problem. But he did warn that overheating can still happen.

“We’re in an electronic world today,” McLaughlin said.

He said while not as common, investigators have seen a number of battery-related fires over the years. The improper use of space heaters, according to McLaughlin, is much more common.

McLaughlin said the improper disposal of lithium batteries can also pose fire hazards.

“People just throw them in their regular trash and you’ll find out when they go to a landfill, they’ll actually cause fires in the landfill because they get so heated buried underground, and they’ll just explode,” he said.

Anyone who needs to dispose of household hazardous waste, like lithium batteries, can contact the R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation to make an appointment with the free Eco-Depot service.