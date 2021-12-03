DEM: Seekonk River oil spill linked to National Grid work at Tidewater site

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two oil spills in recent weeks have prompted the state to bring a marine biologist to the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, according to state officials.

Mike Healey, spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management said the marine biologist is investigating whether cases of dead fish washing ashore are due to the spills, which have been linked work being done by National Grid at the Tidewater site.

The first spill happened on Nov. 12 amid “foul weather,” according to Healey, and it breached a boom designed to keep oil away.

National Grid, which owns the site being redeveloped into a soccer stadium, was not found at fault, Healey said.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse tells 12 News that “a portion” of oil breached the booms on Wednesday.

National Grid began construction activities earlier this year to remediate the Tidewater site, which housed a former gas manufacturing plant that was shut down in 1968.

“Part of the remediation effort includes the removal of soil containing coal tar, a byproduct of the gas manufacturing process, from an area along the riverbank,” Kresse said in a statement.

According to Kresse, the DEM and National Response Center were notified of the breach immediately, and National Grid is “taking additional actions to limit any further impacts, including deploying more soft and hard booms and additional matting for absorption.”