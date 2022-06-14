PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Commerce Corp. board members directed state and local leaders to continue negotiations with the Pawtucket soccer stadium project developer after a meeting to consider a request for an additional $30 million in public support.

The price tag of the proposed project, known as Tidewater Landing, has recently mushroomed from $284 million to $344 million, a cost hike developer Fortuitous Partners has attributed to inflation and supply chain-related issues.

To help address the unanticipated cost increase, Fortuitous Partners has asked state and local officials for an additional $30 million in funding, which they proposed could be covered by $20 million and $10 million contributions from the state and Pawtucket, respectively.

The idea received support from Gov. Dan McKee, who attended the Commerce board meeting as its chair, and spoke in favor of the idea.

“I think what’s in front of us right now is a decision,” McKee said, adding that getting it started would open the door for the rest of the project to move forward. “Do we want to build a stadium? I believe we have the ability to do that.”

But not all Commerce board members agreed with the idea, which would require the state to shift already-approved funding earmarked for a later phase of the project to pay for Phase 1, which includes the stadium along with hundreds of housing units and parking garages.

After two hours of meeting in executive session, a McKee spokesperson told 12 News no votes were taken, and the board had asked the various parties to continue negotiations.

To make the financial maneuvering work, McKee said he’d received assurances from the General Assembly that lawmakers would consider reinstating the shifted $20 million when they met again next session in January.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi spokesperson Larry Berman confirmed the speaker would consider allocating the extra funding.

“After reviewing all the details, Speaker Shekarchi will consider additional resources that may be needed for Tidewater Landing next year,” Berman said.