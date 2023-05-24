PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s official: Rhode Island FC will not play its inaugural season at Tidewater Landing next year.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for Rhode Island FC said the soccer team will play its entire inaugural season in a temporary venue.

It’s unclear at this time where the state’s new minor league soccer team will play next year.

The decision follows months of uncertainty surrounding the 10,000-seat stadium under construction along the Seekonk River. Target 12 reported earlier this year that public officials have hit the pause button on issuing $27 million in bonds to help pay for the stadium, which has been clouded by political controversy.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva has expressed interest in hosting the USL soccer team’s inaugural season at Pierce Field.