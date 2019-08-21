AG: Investigation into Wyatt confrontation could take weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Nerhona said investigators looking into last week’s confrontation between protestors and staff at the Wyatt Detention Facility are moving as quickly as possible, but it will take more time to reach any conclusions.

Nerona, Flanked by Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni, and Central Falls Police Col. Daniel Barzykowski, held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the investigation into last Wednesday’s incident during which a pickup truck driven by a Wyatt Detention Center correctional officer drove into a crowd of people protesting the treatment of immigration detainees.

The protesters were blocking access to a parking lot. Protestors converged on the vehicle and correctional officers later sprayed pepper spray trying to disperse the crowd. Five people were rushed to the hospital, according to police.

Neronha said the investigation is focusing on two main points – the incident involving the vehicle, as well as the circumstances surrounding the use of pepper spray.

Neronha said investigators have so far interviewed 31 witnesses and need to interview about 20 more.

“We want to speak with anyone with information about that night,” Neronha said. “We are committed to getting it right.”

In a photo sent to Eyewitness News from the organizer of the protest, Captain Thomas Woodworth was seen behind the wheel of a pickup truck that drove into a crowd of protesters. Woodworth was initially placed on administrative leave but later resigned.

AG Office won’t elaborate on Captain Woodworth, damage to his truck, etc. or specifics on the protesters. Holding news conference, wanting to get word out that they’re still investigating and asking those who have video or statements to come forward. @wpri12 https://t.co/PEPkEudSdW — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) August 21, 2019