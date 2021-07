WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Crews are on the scene of a retaining wall collapse in Woonsocket.

The collapse occurred behind a home on Front Street, where neighbors tell 12 News construction work was taking place.

Witnesses said two people became trapped underneath the wall but have since been rescued. It’s unclear at this time whether they’re injured.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.