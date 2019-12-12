Residents protest convicted child rapist’s relocation to Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in a Lincoln neighborhood made it clear Wednesday night that they’re enraged about convicted child rapist Richard Gardner’s relocation to the area.

Gardner, 53, who was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s, was released from prison last October.

His presence sparked protests last year when he moved to Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood — and also led to at least two cases of vandalism. Gardner briefly resided in Cranston before relocating to Lincoln last week.

Since Gardner’s case pre-dates Megan’s law, police are not permitted to notify the community or publicly disclose his address, and that lack of notification isn’t sitting well with those who live nearby.

Residents gathered outside his new address Wednesday to protest his latest relocation. Most residents held up signs and chanted “Gardner’s gotta go!” in the direction of his new home.

Serena Guibeau, who lives in the neighborhood Gardner moved to, said she’s concerned for the safety of her two sons.

Serena Guibeau lives in the area where Gardner moved to in Lincoln and says she’s concerned for the safety of her two sons. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3E5GlH8Cqg — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) December 11, 2019

She held a sign that read: “Gardner robbed my family’s safety and security. We have to change the law!”

