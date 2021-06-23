Resident, firefighter injured in fire at Pawtucket mobile home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two people were injured, including a firefighter, after a fire broke out inside a Pawtucket trailer park Wednesday evening, according to Pawtucket Fire Battalion Chief William Conroy.

Firefighters were called to Maple Meadows Trailer Park on Beverage Hill Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of a fire inside one of the mobile homes there.

Milly Ramos, who lives nearby, said she was outside at a picnic when she saw flames and smoke shooting out of the trailer’s windows.

“It got completely out of control,” she said. “It was really bad, but honestly, the fire department did a great job.”

Conroy tells 12 News the trailer is a complete loss, and several of the surrounding mobile homes were damaged by the heat.

“My guys averted a disaster here, to be honest with you,” he said. “These trailers are so close together that, if it wasn’t for their quick work, we could’ve lost the whole trailer park.”

Conroy said one person who lived there was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, as well as a firefighter.

How's this for a coincidence? Luis Ramos tells me he stopped to buy two plaques to thank first responders for their service on his way home from work this afternoon… little did he know, they would be just outside his front yard this evening. @wpri12 https://t.co/7dELrgrMJV pic.twitter.com/BsAEcXSdiI — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) June 24, 2021

The fire coincidentally happened the same day Luis Ramos, Milly’s husband, decided to purchase two plaques for the city’s first responders on his way home from work.

“I felt like buying it and giving it to them somehow,” Luis said. “When? I don’t know, but now that I’m looking at this, now I think there was probably a purpose for it … I never expected it, but I really appreciate their service.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.