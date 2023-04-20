WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is being checked out after she collapsed during a news conference at City Hall.

Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino tells 12 News the mayor was speaking at an event to commemorate Organ Donation Month when she became lightheaded and fainted.

Baldelli-Hunt is stable and undergoing testing at Landmark Medical Center, according to D’Agostino.

Per the city charter, City Council President Christopher Beauchamp will act as mayor in the interim.

