PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Recently filed court documents describe what police found last month inside a Pawtucket home where an 84-year-old man was allegedly murdered.

A search warrant returned to Providence District Court shows police requested a DNA sample from Matthew Dufresne.

Dufresne, 34, is accused of killing his grandfather, 84-year-old Joseph Corsi, at the Eddington Street home on March 11.

The police report obtained by 12 News says officers responded to the home for a report of an elderly male being assaulted by his grandson. A caller, who was in Florida at the time, had watched the incident on a camera they had inside the home. Police also learned there were firearms in the home.

Police said they arrived to find Corsi bloodied and lying at the bottom of a staircase on the first floor. He had a laceration on his neck, and officers noticed a knife and a baseball bat next to his body.

The cause of Corsi’s death is still pending, according to a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health.

After hearing noises upstairs, officers called out to the person who made them, later identified as Dufresne. Police were concerned when he ignored their commands, but said he eventually surrendered with his hands up. He was wearing little clothing at the time, so police gave him a paper hospital gown to wear.

While Dufresne was in custody, police noted a small scratch on the back of his hand, according to the report.

An affidavit says detectives later searched the home and “located numerous items of interest, including one small .22 revolver, which was loaded and lying on the floor underneath some clothing/debris/property.”

Since Dufresne was barricaded on the second floor for “some time” before surrendering, police said “he would have had access to said firearm during the standoff.”

“Given the nature of the crime, Domestic Violence Murder 1st Degree, it is suspected that Matthew Dufresne handled the firearm in some fashion,” the affidavit states.

Dufresne remains held without bail and is due back in court next month.