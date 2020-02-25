Registered sex offender charged with possessing child porn

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Manville man who’s twice been convicted of child pornography charges was arrested again on Friday.

Lincoln police said Marcel Lavallee, 67, was found to be in possession of child porn by officers performing a probation compliance check on Feb. 11.

Lavallee had to register as a sex offender following a 2001 child porn conviction, according to police, but he was not classified since his crimes predated Meghan’s Law requirements.

At the time of his arrest, Lavallee was awaiting a leveling hearing after he was again convicted of child porn charges in 2019, police said.

Lavallee was held at the ACI over the weekend and arraigned Monday on a single count of possession of child porn. A pre-arraignment conference was scheduled for May 18, then Lavallee was returned to the ACI as he awaits a probation violation hearing.