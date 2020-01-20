Red Cross helping 3 families after Central Falls fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping three families after a fire in their apartment building Saturday night.

Deputy Chief Keith Sullivan says they received the call around 9 p.m. Crews arrived to Washington Street to find fire in the walls and ceiling of the third floor.

At the time, a winter storm was moving across our area making for tough conditions to battle a fire.

“Just slows the response you know, maneuvering on the fire ground, stretching the lines, it’s slippery. Fortunately we did not have any injuries, neither tenants or fire fighters,” Sullivan said.

The fire left considerable damage to the building and now more than a dozen people are without a home.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the deputy chief says it appears to electrical.