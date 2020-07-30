Providence man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court on Wednesday for shooting and killing a man in 2013.

Juan Gibson, 49, was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI), followed by an additional 40 years to serve for the burglary and subsequent murder of Jeffrey Lebrun in his Pawtucket home, according to RI Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“Today’s sentencing marks the conclusion of a lengthy and challenging criminal investigation and prosecution,” Neronha said Wednesday. “The passage of time is not a friend to criminal investigations, but thanks to advances in technology that helped identify DNA evidence and the persistence of the Pawtucket Police Department and the rest of the investigative team, the defendant now has been held accountable for his conduct.”

Neronha’s office said the state was able to prove that on May 19, 2013, Gibson and another man burglarized Lebrun’s home. Lebrun fought off the intruders, the state said, but was stabbed in the process.

More than two months later, on July 28, 2013, Gibson and the second man returned to the home and fatally shot Lebrun, according to prosecutors. Lebrun’s daughter was home at the time of the incident.

Gibson was found guilty in January on one count each of murder, burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

“The victim’s family has waited long enough for the justice that this sentence deservedly brings,” Neronha said.