PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing numerous charges after officers found drugs in the car he was riding in during a traffic stop last year, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha said troopers stopped a car driving erratically on I-95 in Pawtucket back in December.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Geraldo Valenzuela, was a passenger in the car. Neronha said troopers searched the car because Valenzuela was answering questions inconsistently.

During the search, Neronha said troopers discovered that Valenzuela had a bag on him that contained smaller bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and an assortment of pills.

Valenzuela was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, as well as possession of amphetamine and oxycodone.

His next court date is scheduled for July.