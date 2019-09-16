Protesters return to Wyatt; prison board delays controversial vote

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — After protesters derailed last week’s discussion, the Wyatt Detention Center’s board of directors decided to further put off a vote involving the prison’s controversial contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The board was set to vote on an updated forbearance agreement with the facility’s bondholders Monday night but called it off at the last minute, announcing to a crowd of chanting protesters that they would be holding a closed meeting.

The 14-page agreement involving the prison and its trustee, UMB Bank, would strengthen the facility’s contract with ICE.

If approved, the updated agreement would ensure the prison maintains the contract with ICE by expanding its population to include detainees. It would also allow the board to sell the prison to a private, for-profit company, reducing city oversight.

The protesters, led by Jewish youth group Never Again Action, have been demanding the prison end its contract with ICE. They’re also calling on Gov. Gina Raimondo to outlaw the operation of for-profit prisons.

Board member Wilder Arboleda told the crowd they decided not to vote on the agreement Monday night because they still had some concerns regarding the proposed updates.

It’s unclear at this time when the board will vote on the updated forbearance agreement.

As part of a Jewish tradition, protesters ripped pieces of black fabric and left them in a pile on the ground before leaving the meeting.

“Kree-yah is the tearing of one’s clothes or the tearing of cloth to mark a great loss or to respond to a great evil,” Never Again Action explained in a Twitter post. “We mourned, in grieving anticipation, of those whose lives will be threatened by the Board’s vote.”

Ripped cloth symbolizes that certain types of loss can never be fully healed. The trauma of being detained can never be undone. Accounts of conditions in Wyatt & other ICE concentration camps, show us atrocities that will never be fully healed. #JewsAgainstICE #NeverAgainIsNow — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) September 16, 2019

The facility and the protesters have been at odds for months over the prison’s decision to house ICE detainees.

The board last met on Friday to discuss the updated forbearance agreement. During the meeting, demonstrators chanted and sang loudly over board members as they tried to move through the agenda.

Many spoke up during public comment, demanding the board vote against the agreement.

“Bondholders are forcing you to consider an agreement,” protester Stephanie Gonzalez said. “Wyatt doesn’t get to solve its financial issues on the back of members of this community without a fight.”

Last month, protesters stood in front of the facility, blocking off the entrance. A few hours into the protest, a pickup truck was captured on video driving into a group of demonstrators blocking a staff parking lot.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Capt. Thomas Woodworth, an employee of the prison, was placed on administrative leave following the incident and has since resigned.

Earlier this year, another demonstration outside the prison led to the arrest of 18 people after protesters blocked vehicles from entering the facility.