Protesters return to Wyatt demanding they end their contract with ICE

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters on Friday once again gathered outside the Wyatt Detention Facility, demanding the prison’s Board of Directors end its contract with immigration officials.

The Central Falls prison for months has been scrutinized for entering into an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold detainees while they await trial.

The protesters – led by a Jewish youth group called Never Again Action – are demanding the prison end the contract. They are also calling on Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to outlaw the operation of private, for-profit prisons.

The protest started before the prison’s board was scheduled to meet and discuss an updated forbearance agreement with its bondholders. The meeting – originally scheduled for Tuesday – was postponed until Friday, because prison officials said they expected a large crowd.

The meeting’s agenda did not detail what would be included in the updated agreement, but members of the protest suspect it could have something to do with the ICE contract.

“We cannot stand idly by and allow unaccountable, out-of-state bondholders to profit off of the inhumane treatment of detainees in Rhode Island,” Never Again Action said in a statement.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m.