Protest group: No charges over pickup truck incident at Wyatt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A group of advocates say they are outraged after learning no criminal charges will be filed against a former Wyatt Detention Center captain who was captured on camera driving his truck into a line of protesters in August.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a grand jury’s decision not to bring charges against those involved in the incident, including former Captain Thomas Woodworth.

Former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who is now part of the advocacy group Never Again Action that organized the protest, slammed the decision to not bring charges.

“Attorney General Neronha has let everyone know it is OK to plow their vehicle into protesters they don’t agree with,” Regunberg said.

The group has protested the prison’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house detainees while they await trial.

Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis declined to comment ahead of the press conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. A Wyatt spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regunberg was one of the hundreds of people that lined the streets of the quasi-public prison in Central Falls about two months ago when Woodworth stopped his pickup truck in front of a line of the protesters. The group had formed a human chain in the middle of the road, blocking off access to a staff parking lot.

Woodworth was then captured on camera driving into the seated protesters, sparking several minutes of chaos as protesters yelled at him to stop and banged on his truck. A group of correctional officers emerged and appeared to use pepper spray on the protesters after asking them to move away from the truck.

Neronha last month announced a grand jury investigation was looking into the incident, saying during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, “To me there are really two things we are looking at, one is the operation of the vehicle and the other one is the deployment of pepper spray.”

Regunberg slammed Neronha’s office, saying the state worked hard to protect the correctional officers.

“The prosecutorial team was working as hard as possible to create the frame that the guard’s actions was justified by a supposed threat of violence from our peaceful nonviolent protest,” Regunberg said.

