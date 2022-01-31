Property manager accused of defrauding Woonsocket condo community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The property manager of a Woonsocket condominium community was arrested by FBI agents Monday after an investigation revealed she defrauded the company she once worked for, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

While working for the River Island Condominium Association in February 2019, Cunha said Cheryl Sullivan, 67, of Dedham, accessed company funds for her own personal use.

Cunha said Sullivan used one of the association’s debit cards to withdraw cash from ATMs at the Plainridge Park Casino. The investigation revealed Sullivan had defrauded the association of roughly $46,500.

Sullivan was arraigned Monday on five counts of wire fraud. She pleaded not guilty and was released on an unsecured bond.

