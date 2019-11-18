Popular restaurant reopens two years after fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two years after it was heavily damaged in a fire, a Rhode Island favorite is back up and running.
Coffee & Cream, owned by Heather and John Branchaud, opened Monday at a new location in Slatersville Plaza on Victory Highway in North Smithfield.
While the couple says the menu will essentially be the same, they’ve added a lunch menu this time around.
The original location on Greenville Road caught fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2017. No one was inside at the time.
The family-owned restaurant first opened in 1990.