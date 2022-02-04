Police: Woonsocket woman attacks grocery store employee while trying to steal meat

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman was arrested last month after she attacked a grocery store employee who was attempting to stop her from stealing meat, according to police.

Police said Amy Dauphinais, 35, walked into a North Smithfield Stop & Shop and loaded two reusable bags full of ground beef.

Dauphinais then left the store without paying for the meat, which police said cost more than $156.

When the store manager attempted to confront her in the parking lot, police said Dauphinais swung the meat-filled bags at him and hit him in the side.

The manager then attempted to call the police, but Dauphinais reportedly lunged for his phone before he could do so, scratching his hand in the process.

Police said Dauphinais also threatened to punch the manager in the face several times throughout the ordeal. She has been charged with shoplifting, simple assault and disorderly conduct.