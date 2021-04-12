Police: Woonsocket triple stabbing stemmed from altercation at nightclub

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have charged one of the men allegedly involved in a triple stabbing in Woonsocket with disorderly conduct.

Officers were called to Morin Heights Boulevard early Sunday morning for reports of a fight between several people, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

The report states a man, who was injured and covered in blood, told police he was jumped by three other men outside of his apartment. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police were later advised that three men had arrived at Landmark Medical Center suffering from stab wounds.

One of those men, identified as Jose Hernandez Aquino, 24, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he was treated and released. The charge, according to the police report, stems from Hernandez Aquino’s “violent and tumultuous behavior.”

The police report says the fight appeared to have stemmed from an assault at a Providence nightclub earlier that night.

None of the victims wanted to file charges. One witness told officers the men were “involved in gang-related activity,” the police report said.