WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket elementary school student is accused of bringing marijuana gummies to school Tuesday.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said the Harris Elementary School student distributed the gummies to five other kids.

Eventually, school officials caught wind that the student was passing out these gummies. It wasn’t until school officials saw the gummies that they realized they weren’t store-bought, Oates said.

While none of the students felt sick, according to Oates, the school nurse notified their parents of the situation and recommended they take their children to the hospital as a precaution.

It was later determined that the student who brought the gummies in had found them in their mother’s bedroom.

The remaining gummies have yet to be tested for marijuana, however, Oates said the mother did admit that they contained the drug. It’s unclear at this time whether the gummies contained THC or CBD.

Oates said the mother was frustrated that her child had found them, adding that the gummies were a couple of years old and were hidden away.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was notified of the incident, though Oates said the mother is cooperating with the investigation.

Oates suspects that, since the gummies were older, they’d lost their potency and that’s why none of the kids felt sick.